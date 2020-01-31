iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.77. 523,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.