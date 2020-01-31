iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Reduced by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $14,435,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.