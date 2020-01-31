iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.49. 81,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

