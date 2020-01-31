iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $31.65. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,455. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

