iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Lifted by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,455 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

