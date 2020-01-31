iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.