iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 11.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,826 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.