iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 736,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,879 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33.

