iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,155. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

