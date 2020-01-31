iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Reduced by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,465 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

