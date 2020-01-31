iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $221.32 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $154.01 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

