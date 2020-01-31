iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 817,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

