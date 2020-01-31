iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 1,906,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

