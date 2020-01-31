iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 4.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,801,000 after purchasing an additional 790,664 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,890,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,401 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

