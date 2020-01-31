iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $181.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

