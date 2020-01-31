iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $183.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $185.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

