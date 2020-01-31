iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.77. 123,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,265. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

