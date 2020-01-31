iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $160.13. 2,359,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.