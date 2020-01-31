iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000.

IWM opened at $163.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

