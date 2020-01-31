iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $160.59. 13,051,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.