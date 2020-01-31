iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $191.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.90 and a 1 year high of $194.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

