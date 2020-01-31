iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 309,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 1,074,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,515. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

