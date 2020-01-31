iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

IWP stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. 7,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,205. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

