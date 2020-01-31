iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stake Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

