iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,517,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 86,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

