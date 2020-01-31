iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,853,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 106,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.37 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.