iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 2.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $90,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 502,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. 595,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,400. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

