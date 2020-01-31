Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.09% of Itau Unibanco worth $78,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

