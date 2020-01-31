Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

