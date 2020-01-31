Iungo Market Capitalization Tops $33,908.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $33,908.00 and $18.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.