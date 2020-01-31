J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

