Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 3,360 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $58.48. 8,808,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

