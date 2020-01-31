Jacobs & Co. CA Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $356.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

