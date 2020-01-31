Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.66 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of BAX traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 776,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

