Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 1,184,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,661. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $138.13 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

