Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

NYSE ZBH traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,643. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

