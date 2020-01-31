Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.92.

BIIB traded down $8.39 on Friday, hitting $269.14. 74,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.