Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 887 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Caterpillar by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after buying an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 191,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. 3,718,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

