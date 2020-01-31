Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $318.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

