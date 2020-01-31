Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,962,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,899,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

