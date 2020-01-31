James E. Flynn Sells 8,857 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 176,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

