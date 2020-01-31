Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,426 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 94,397 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

