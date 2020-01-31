Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $36.62.

