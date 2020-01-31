Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,086.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $832.62 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,140.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

