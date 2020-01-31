Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 966 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $252.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $171.10 and a one year high of $267.93.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.