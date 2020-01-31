Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

