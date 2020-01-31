Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

