Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 637.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.