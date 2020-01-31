Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 431,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

