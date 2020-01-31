Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 557 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $135.59 and a 52 week high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

